BUFFALO, N.Y. — There will be a special lottery for people who want to see "Rent" when it arrives next week at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

For each performance, 30 tickets in the front rows of the orchestra section will be set aside for a lottery. The winners can then buy for $20.

Those are cash-only seats, available the day of each each performance, two-and-a-half hours before the show. You must be there, in-person, and there's a limit of two tickets per person.

"Rent" plays at Shea's from March 26 to March 31.

