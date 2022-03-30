Shaq's Bass All Stars coming to Buffalo Riverworks in June

Shaq, DJ Diesel, will be performing along with multiple special guests on Friday, June 24.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The biggest DJ in the world is coming to Buffalo this summer.

Buffalo Riverworks will host Shaquille O'Neal as DJ Diesel for Shaq's Bass All-Stars on June 24.

At 7 foot 1 inch and 325 pounds, he earned the title as the biggest DJ in the world.

While having a successful NBA career, Shaq recorded a rap album, "Shaq Diesel." The album sold over a million copies and made him the only professional athlete with a platinum-selling album.

In 2015, Shaq made his dance music debut at TomorrowWorld and DJ Diesel was born.

His performance includes special guests HeRobust B2B Riot Ten, Crankdat and Jeanie.