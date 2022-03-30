Shaq's Bass All Stars coming to Buffalo Riverworks in June

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The biggest DJ in the world is coming to Buffalo this summer.
Buffalo Riverworks will host Shaquille O'Neal as DJ Diesel for Shaq's Bass All-Stars on June 24.
At 7 foot 1 inch and 325 pounds, he earned the title as the biggest DJ in the world.
While having a successful NBA career, Shaq recorded a rap album, "Shaq Diesel." The album sold over a million copies and made him the only professional athlete with a platinum-selling album.
In 2015, Shaq made his dance music debut at TomorrowWorld and DJ Diesel was born.
His performance includes special guests HeRobust B2B Riot Ten, Crankdat and Jeanie.
Tickets for Shaq's Bass All-Stars go on sale on Friday for $30. All ages are welcome, but 16-year-olds will need a parent to attend.