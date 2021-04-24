Shakespeare in Delaware Park will return this summer with changes

'A Midsummer Night's Walk' will start June 29, with actors performing the play while walking with groups of 25 people throughout the park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A year after it had to go mostly virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic, Shakespeare in Delaware Park is coming back this summer.

But it's making some big changes.

Instead of the usual performances at the stage by the rose garden, "A Midsummer Night's Walk" will start June 29, with actors performing the play while walking with groups of 25 people throughout the park.

There will also be shows at 22 different spots around Western New York for the other performance, "Shakespeare and Love," which starts in July.

"So this year, with still having the uncertainties with what the protocols will be for live gatherings this summer, we decided to plan two unique productions to ensure that we could bring to you live, free outdoor theater this summer," said Lisa Ludwig, the executive director of Shakespeare in Delaware Park.

Reservations will open online May 5, with more information to come.