Shakespeare in Delaware Park returning this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shakespeare fans rejoice, Shakespeare in Delaware Park is returning for its 27th season this summer!

Organizers say the 2022 season is jam-packed with more Shakespeare than ever.

There will be two mainstage productions this year. The first major production is "As You Like It," which will run from June 23 to July 17. The second is "A Midsummer Night's Dream," which will run from July 28 to August 21.

In addition to the two mainstage productions, Shakespeare in Delaware Park will also be bringing back its touring troupe. Organizers say performances will take place in over 20 parks across Western New York.

You can view the complete list of dates and locations for the touring troupe by clicking here.