Shakespeare in Delaware Park bringing more accessible accommodations to current season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shakespeare in Delaware Park is well underway, and this season they have added some accessibility improvements.

After receiving feedback from audience members with ambulatory and mobility concerns, organizers added some new measures to make attending performances more physically inclusive.

The added measures include a free Shakespeare Express shuttle, more lighting along paved paths, exit lighting on the hill, and an expanded accessibility platform.

The shuttle will pick-up people from the intersection of Rumsey Road and Windsor Avenue.

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy added the newly paved paths and trail lighting to assist with visibility and safety.

For this year's season there will be two mainstage productions. The first major production is "As You Like It," which runs now until July 17. The second is "A Midsummer Night's Dream," which will run from July 28 to August 21.

In addition to the two mainstage productions, Shakespeare in Delaware Park will also be bringing back its touring troupe. Organizers say performances will take place in over 20 parks across Western New York.