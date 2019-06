BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a block party going on over at Larkin Square.

The free Larkinville Summer Block Party happened between noon and 6 p.m. Saturday, complete with an artisan market, live music, food trucks and more. There will also be two outdoor bars at the first-time event.

To make it happen, Seneca Street were closed been Larkin Square and Hydraulic Hearth.

There was free parking in the parking ramp behind Larkin Square and also at parking lots along Exchange Street.