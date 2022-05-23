Seneca Resorts & Casinos announces 4 major outdoors concerts happening this summer

Little Big Town, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Lionel Richie and Lynyrd Skynyrd will all be performing in WNY this summer.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Seneca Resorts & Casinos announced four more major concerts in Western New York for this summer.

Little Big Town, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Lionel Richie and Lynyrd Skynyrd will all be performing outdoor concerts this summer.

At Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino, Little Big Town will perform Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. followed by Sammy Hagar & The Circle on Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. Then at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Lionel Richie is set to perform on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. and Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform the following day at 8 p.m.

Tickets for these concerts go on sale on Friday at noon.

“The stars are definitely coming out to shine at our Seneca Resorts & Casinos properties this summer,” said Kevin Nephew, President & CEO of Seneca Gaming Corporation. “We’ve put together two weekends and four shows that will be the absolute highlight of the Summer 2022 concert season.”





Little Big Town

Little Big Town is famous for their country music hits “Pontoon,” “Better Man,” “Boondocks,” “Little White Church,” “Day Drinking,” and “Girl Crush.” The group has won multiple ACM, CMA, CMT Music Awards and Grammy Awards.

Tickets start at $45.





Sammy Hagar & The Circle

Sammy Hagar & The Circle is a rock group with the all-star line up of Hagar, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson. Their show will feature group originals as well as songs from solo careers and time with groups like Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy Hagar and The Waboritas, and Led Zeppelin.

Tickets start at $55.





Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie is known for his solo career songs including “Truly,” “All Night Long,” “Hello,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” and “Say You, Say Me.” He was announced as a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee earlier this year.

Tickets start at $55.





Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd for their Southern Rock anthems “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird.” The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Tickets start at $55.

Tickets can be purchased from the Seneca Resort & Casinos website or ticketmaster.com.