Seneca Gaming announces mask requirement

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seneca Gaming announced Monday that starting Tuesday, November 23, 2021, masks will be a requirement at all three of its properties, regardless of vaccination status.

This new rule comes as positive cases of COVID-19 continue to increase throughout the region.

The requirement will go into effect at 6 a.m. and it applies to all employees and guests at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino, and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, and will be enforced in every area of each property.

“Our highest priority remains the health, safety, and enjoyment of our guests and our team members,” said Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO Kevin Nephew. “While we have maintained a strict adherence to COVID-related protocols at our three properties, the recent trends throughout Western New York are concerning. Requiring the use of face masks is the right step to ensure that our properties remain safe, enjoyable environments for all.”

The masking requirement will remain in effect until further notice.

Seneca Gaming says that all three of their properties have been following enhanced safety measures, including controlled capacity, physical distancing protocols, and increased sanitation procedures, for the past 18 months.

The company has also required face masks for all guests and staff, regardless of vaccination status, for all indoor entertainment at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino since live performances resumed in August.

