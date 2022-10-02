New tour allows you to see Buffalo from the top of Seneca One

For $17 you can visit the highest floor of the tower and get a drink from the bar from HBO's 'The Soprano's.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you have been itching to see the progress at Seneca One, view Buffalo from the tower's top floor, or have a drink at the famous bar from HBO's "The Soprano's," a new tour series is for you.

Seneca One is starting a new tour series on Wednesdays called "Buffalo From Above!" where you can do all three.

For $17, you can get a cocktail at the lobby bar and a guided trip to the top of the tallest building in Buffalo. Your ticket includes both a cocktail from the bar, which is from the HBO series "The Soprano's," and the trip to the top.

Tours should take about an hour to complete and kids are allowed to attend.

The tour will go over the history and future of the building. You never know if Douglas Jemal with will join the tour to provide insight about the projects he is working on in the city.

Make sure to wear comfortable walking shoes and be aware that work is still going on in the tower. Some areas are off limits and every tour is said to be different.

If you would like to book a ticket, head to the "Buffalo From Above!" event website. Tickets are currently available from Feb. 23 through May 4.