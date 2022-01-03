Rochester Lilac festival announces event schedule

The festival is back in full swing for the first time since 2019.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An area favorite is returning in full swing this year. The Rochester Lilac Festival announced a full lineup of events back in their original format for the first time since 2019.

Part of the event lineup is a new Health & Wellness Experience presented by Evans Bank. Fan favorites, including the Lilac Parade, Wine Tasting and Craft Beer Expo will all be back in their original formats.

The festival will take place the weekends of May 6-8, May 12-15, and May 19-22. Tickets are on sale now.

The Health & Wellness Experience will allow people to exercise in the fresh air. Fitness classes will be sponsored by eight local organizations for people of different levels of experience.

Ticketed classes will be featured in different areas throughout the park on May 14 and 15. Registration is required in advanced and can be found on the festival website.

Festival classics are returning this year. Below is the full schedule:

Lilac Parade : Back in 2022 after a two-year hiatus, the Lilac Parade on May 7 features 20 marching bands, dancers, costumed characters, and the popular Damascus mini cars.

: Back in 2022 after a two-year hiatus, the Lilac Parade on May 7 features 20 marching bands, dancers, costumed characters, and the popular Damascus mini cars. Art in the Park : Reservoir Avenue will welcome back artisans from around the country this year to sell their handcrafted jewelry, art, and clothing creations during this juried annual event on May 7 and 8.

Reservoir Avenue will welcome back artisans from around the country this year to sell their handcrafted jewelry, art, and clothing creations during this juried annual event on May 7 and 8. Kids Zone presented by Moe’s and GreenSpark Solar: This year’s returning family-friendly amusement park section will feature outdoor attractions from rides and bounce houses to midway games, and more.

This year’s returning family-friendly amusement park section will feature outdoor attractions from rides and bounce houses to midway games, and more. Craft Beer Expo : Back with new features in 2022, the Craft Beer Expo will feature lawn games, a Lilac Craft Beer Expo Award, and an expanded footprint. VIP and General Admission tickets are on sale now for the May 21 event sessions throughout the day from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

: Back with new features in 2022, the Craft Beer Expo will feature lawn games, a Lilac Craft Beer Expo Award, and an expanded footprint. VIP and General Admission tickets are on sale now for the May 21 event sessions throughout the day from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wine Tasting Expo: Scheduled for May 7, the 2022 Wine Tasting Expo will feature wine samples from NY wineries, bottles for purchase, and a wine valet to hold your bottles until you’re ready to head home and enjoy. VIP and General Admission tickets are on sale now.

Scheduled for May 7, the 2022 Wine Tasting Expo will feature wine samples from NY wineries, bottles for purchase, and a wine valet to hold your bottles until you’re ready to head home and enjoy. VIP and General Admission tickets are on sale now. The Lilac Run 5K, 10K & Donut Dash : On May 22, the races are back running with live and virtual options for 2022. Proceeds will again benefit the Champion Academy Extreme Mentoring & Empowerment Initiative (Champion Academy), a trauma-responsive mentoring program providing urban teens in poverty critical accountability and support. Registration for all races is now open.

On May 22, the races are back running with live and virtual options for 2022. Proceeds will again benefit the Champion Academy Extreme Mentoring & Empowerment Initiative (Champion Academy), a trauma-responsive mentoring program providing urban teens in poverty critical accountability and support. Registration for all races is now open. Recipe 21 VIP High Spot : Enjoy the music with a view! This truly elevated ticketed experience will get you private bathrooms, chair massage, front stage access and a full cash bar from Recipe 21. Tickets will be on sale soon.

: Enjoy the music with a view! This truly elevated ticketed experience will get you private bathrooms, chair massage, front stage access and a full cash bar from Recipe 21. Tickets will be on sale soon. Garden Battles supported by Ranger Ready: Media teams go head-to-head in a planting battle on Saturday, May 14 - cheer on your favorite tv or radio personality while they break a sweat raising money for their favorite charitable organization.