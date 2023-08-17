Riviera Theatre receives state funding to help with renovation, expansion

The historic North Tonawanda venue is getting another $250,000 in state funding to help with phase two of its renovation and expansion.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The historic Riviera Theatre is getting another $250,000 in state funding to help with phase two of its renovation and expansion.

That money comes in the form of a challenge grant, which aims to be matched by donations when the theater's capital campaign gets underway in September.

"Where we stand today, you're going to find adequate restrooms, ADA-compliant restrooms, lots of restrooms, and lots of space," David Fillenwarth, the theater's executive director, said on Thursday. "This will enhance the concert going experience.

"Where we stand, we're also going to have a full service bar complete with large-screen TVs that will show what's going on on our stage at the Riviera Theatre."

Plans also call for a new outdoor patio, new box office and other offices, and a new wall display of autographed guitars.