Retro Tuesdays returning at Transit Drive-In

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A summer of retro throw-backs is returning to the Transit Drive-In.
The drive-in posted the full line-up of 14 weeks of retro movies on Facebook.
Retro Tuesdays will begin on May 30 and run through August 29. See the full line-up below:
- 5/30 - Mean Girls (2004) with Clueless (1995)
- 6/6 - Forrest Gump (1994) with Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
- 6/13 - Anchorman: the Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) with Step Brothers (2008)
- 6/20 - Field of Dreams (1989) with Bull Durham (1998)
- 6/27 - Jaws (1975) with Tremors (1990)
- 7/4 - Stand by Me (1986) with The Lost Boys (1987)
- 7/11 - Dirty Dancing (1987) with Flashdance (1983)
- 7/18 - Pretty in Pink (1986) with Sixteen Candles (1984)
- 7/25 - The Breakfast Club (1985) with Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
- 8/1 - Scarface (1983) with Casino (1995)
- 8/8 - Shawshank Redemption (1994) with the Green Mile (1999)
- 8/15 - Goodfellas (1990) with Raging Bull (1980)
- 8/22 - Grease (1978) with Saturday Night Fever (1977)
- 8/29 - Full Metal Jacket (1987) with Apocalypse Now (1979)