Remaining tickets for Billy Joel concert go on sale this week

Billy Joel was originally scheduled to perform in Orchard Park in 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Billy Joel will officially be coming back to Highmark Stadium to perform this summer.

The "Piano Man" singer was originally scheduled to perform in Orchard Park in 2020, but the concert was postponed until August 14, 2021.

There are still some seats available for the concert. Highmark Stadium announced Tuesday morning that the remaining seats will go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

All tickets from the original date will still be honored.