Registration open for East Side Garden Walk

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Registration is now open for the East Side Garden Walk.

The free, self-guided two-day event is happening Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The deadline to register your garden is May 15. It is free to register.

Event organizers emphasize that your garden does not have to be perfect. Anyone with a garden footprint is welcome to participate.

"There are no fancy garden criteria–no site visits, no judging, no entry fees, nothin’– all you have to do is be proud of your life spot of earth. It does not need to be giant. It does not need to be professionally landscaped," a press release read.

The garden walk is looking for a diverse selection of gardens, including front yards, back yard, upper porch seen from the street, or even a business storefront with plantings.

"The East Side Garden Walk is more than a free self-guided garden tour! It’s a way for residents to take control of the narrative for our community. We share gardens, stories, and our spirit of perseverance with those from within and outside our neighborhoods," a release stated.

The goal of the event is to emphasize the positive stories of the neighborhood.

More information is available on East Side Garden Walk website.