BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Record Store Day arrived Saturday, music fans flocked to their favorite stores in search of vinyl.

According to the event's website, three Buffalo record store locations are taking part in the event:

Black Dots, 363 Grant Street

Revolver Records, 831 Elmwood Avenue and 1451 Hertel Avenue

Other Western New York locations participating include:

Cool Beat Music and Books, 2445 William Street, Cheektowaga

M&B Record Exchange, 207 Delaware Street, Tonawanda

Music Matters Record Store, 527 Cayuga Drive, Niagara Falls

Rick's Record Shack, 3348 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg

Record stores in Western New York and nationwide are expected to get a bump in business from promotions and exclusive releases Saturday.

