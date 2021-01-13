x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Entertainment

Rare Tintin comic book art set to sell for millions in Paris

The 1936 drawing in Chinese ink, gouache and watercolor, was destined as a cover for The Blue Lotus, the fifth volume of the Belgian journalist’s adventures
Credit: AP
The Chinese inked on paper original of the comic character Tintin and his dog snowy as a pirate made for an advertising and drawn by Belgian creator Herge, is displayed at the Artcurial auction house in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The art work with an estimates value of 2.2 to 2.8 million euros (US $ 3650 to 6080), is going on sale Thursday. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS, France — Not even the coronavirus can stop intrepid reporter and comic book legend Tintin. 

Comic book lovers and tourists alike can catch a socially distanced glimpse of a drawing by Herge in Paris before it goes under the hammer Thursday, estimated to sell between 2 and 3 million euros and possibly set a record as the most expensive comic book art in history. 

The 1936 drawing in Chinese ink, gouache and watercolor, was destined as a cover for The Blue Lotus, the fifth volume of the Belgian journalist’s adventures. But it was rejected after being too expensive to reproduce on a wide scale, a victim of its own rare craftsmanship.

Credit: AP
The inked and water-painted original panel of the comic character Tintin from the 1936 "The Blue Lotus" album drawn by Belgian creator Herge, is displayed at the Artcurial auction house in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The art work with an estimates value of 2.2 to 2.8 million euros (US $ 2.6 to 3.4 million), is going on sale Thursday. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Related Articles