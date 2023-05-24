x
Rainbow Kitten Surprise cancels tour, including sold-out Artpark show

The band said on social media they are canceling their tour to put priority on the health of the band.
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Sam Melo of Rainbow Kitten Surprise performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Indie rock band Rainbow Kitten Surprise is taking a step back from planned shows this year for the health of the band. 

The band had a sold-out show scheduled at Artpark on June 7 that has been affected.

The band posted on social media that one of their members was in a medical crisis.

"We do not make this decision lightly, and we know that it will result in a lot of disappointment and concern, but we are a family, and we know that the most important thing we can do right now is to help get everyone healthy," the post read.

A whole year of shows has been canceled. 

Artpark said that people who bought tickets online will receive a refund from Ticketmaster. All other refunds will be available where they were purchased.

