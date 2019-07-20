CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Pulaski Day Parade stepped off Sunday afternoon.

The parade is part of the 41st annual Polish-American Arts Festival, which is held annually in Cheektowaga.

Pulaski Day honors Polish-born Casimir Pulaski, a Revolutionary War cavalry officer who helped train and lead American forces.

The festival features Polish music, food and beer, vendors, dancers, and more.

