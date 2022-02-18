Pride Skate taking place at Canalside on Friday

Those who get a free rapid HIV test at the Pride Center on Friday will also get free admission to the event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canalside will be hosting a Pride Skate on Friday night.

The event takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is being put on in collaboration by the Pride Center of WNY and Evergreen Health. It will have a live DJ, $1 off drinks, a virtual pride cam and more!

Special deals are also being offered on admission. A $1 discount on admission is being offered to people who mention pride when getting tickets.

However, if you want free admission, the Pride Center of WNY is offering free rapid testing before and at the event. Those who get tested on Friday will be able to get into the event for free. People looking to get tested on site can find the Pride Center next to Shark Girl.

Admission is normally $7 for people 13 and older. Skate rentals cost $5 and lockers cost $1.