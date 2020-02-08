Youngstown residents commission new mural celebrating community

At 134 Lockport Street, Western New York native artist Alessandra 'Ali' Price has been documenting the spirit of the town in the form of a large treasure map.

At 134 Lockport Street, Western New York native artist Alessandra "Ali" Price has been documenting the spirit of the Niagara County town in the form of a large-scale treasure map.

The owners of the building, Joe and Cherie Serafin, commissioned the mural, which they say is the town's first.

“It has been awesome to see Ali bring to life something Cherie and I have been dreaming of for so long," Joe said.

The couple say that they are huge supporters of the community and enjoy the many features of the small town featured in the mural. The 840-square-foot mural even includes the church where they got married.

As for the designer and artist behind the mural, Price holds a degree in graphic design from SUNY Purchase, and wanted the mural to both inform visitors and capture the spirit of Youngstown.

The treasure map theme ties into the the idea that for the Serafins and other community members, the community is a "treasure" to be celebrated. Price wanted to incorporate the "nautical, historical and playful feel" of the town, according to a press release.