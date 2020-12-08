Travel publication lists Buffalo among 'most surprising cities' in nation

AFAR called Western New York 'one of our favorite weekend getaways.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here's something that might surprise you: The travel publication AFAR has placed Buffalo on its list of the nine "most surprising cities" in the nation.

It calls Western New York "one of our favorite weekend getaways."

The article showcases many local attractions, including Canalside, the foodie scene, and compares it to cities such as Cleveland and Tulsa when it comes to the architecture.