The Silver Comet roller coaster makes its return to Grand Island

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World, formerly known as Fantasy Island, has reopened the park's classic wooden roller coaster, The Silver Comet, to the public after a three year hiatus.

The Silver Comet — which was designed by Custom Coaster International and opened in 1999 — has more than 2,800 feet of track, a drop of 82 feet, and can go up to 55 mph.

It will now be open for the 2022 season alongside other attractions such as water slides, rides, games, and live shows.

A Park Representatives said in a press release that "there is much more exciting news yet to come."

