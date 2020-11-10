Pride mural in Allentown unveiled on National Coming Out Day

Two local artists unveiled a mural that honors LGBTQ history, featuring 27 instrumental activists, the Stonewall Inn and a rainbow flag.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "It is true, Buffalo is a city of resilience," according to artist Mickey Harmon.

Sunday was National Coming Out Day, when Harmon and Ari Moore unveiled a new Pride mural on the side of Q Bar on Allen Street. The mural honors LGBTQ history and the struggles of activists. You will see the faces of many people instrumental to the LGBTQ rights movement.

"I was very proud when Ari walked into my gallery the one day and said, 'There is so much public art going up everywhere. We really don't have many queer murals, so you're going to do one with me, and we're going to get it done," Harmon said.

Buffalo Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski added "to be able to stand here underneath a Pride mural as an openly LGBT elected official representing the Allentown neighborhood is really a full-circle day for me."

The mural is called "Stonewall Nation: WNY LGBT History Mural." The mural features 27 key figures within a rainbow flag. You will also see imagery of the Stonewall Inn.

The mural is part of the Albright-Knox Public Art Initiative with M&T Bank.