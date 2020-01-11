'I just want you to know who I am': Goo Goo Dolls mural in works

With the blessing of Robby Takac and Johnny Rzeznik, Buffalo artist Casey Milbrand has been working on a project inspired by their song 'Iris.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A mural dedicated to the Goo Goo Dolls went up last year on Hertel Avenue. Now a second one is going up on Broadway.

With the blessing of Robby Takac and Johnny Rzeznik, Buffalo artist Casey Milbrand has been working on a mural inspired by their song "Iris." It's going up on a building across the street from the Broadway Market.

"One night I heard 'Iris' playing at the store when I went on a late night run for sweets and the idea for this mural popped in my head," Milbrand wrote on Instagram, where he's been documenting progress on the mural.

"I wrote to Robby and he got back to me in less than ten minutes! This is why I love being from Buffalo! Hopefully my mural does the song justice. Thanks again guys!"

The weather hasn't exactly cooperated with Milbrand since he began the project in mid-October. The temperature has been dropping, and there's been an abundance of rain, but the art around the lyric "I just want you to know who I am" is coming into focus.

Last year artist Philip Burke, a friend of Takac, completed a mural of the Goo Goo Dolls on Hertel Avenue. Burke wanted the mural to show the band performing, and he watched hours of videos of the band to study Takac and Rzeznik's facial expressions and body movements.

The Goo Goo Dolls on Friday released their first-ever Christmas album, titled "It's Christmas All Over." There are 10 songs on the album, which clocks in at 33 minutes with a mix of holiday classics and original music.

The band last week also began auctioning off clothes worn by Johnny Rzeznik and Robby Takac in their "Miracle Pill" video through the "Haunt The House 2020" auction.