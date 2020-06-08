'Greetings From Niagara Falls' mural now complete

Paul Clifton is the artist behind the work. Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and members of the Downtown Niagara Falls Business Association attended the event.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A new mural, "Greetings From Niagara Falls," was formally introduced to the public on Wednesday evening in Niagara Falls.

The Paul Clifton mural is on the building that houses Wine on Third, at 501 Third Street.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, members of the Downtown Niagara Falls Business Association, and John Percy, the president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA, attended the event.

