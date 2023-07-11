Free museum admission during month of August

Three Pittsburgh Museums are offering free admission to guests to celebrate national honors in August

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Interested in taking a trip to Pittsburg?

In August, three Pittsburg museums will be offering guests free admission to celebrate being recognized among the nation’s best from USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The Andy Warhol Museum, Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, and the Heinz History Center will be open to guests waiving admission prices every operating day throughout the month of August.

Online voters recognized The Warhol as 4th in Best Art Museums, Heinz History Center as 2nd in Best History Museums and Children’s Museum as 2nd in Best Children’s Museums.

Pittsburgh was the only city to have three different museums honored in the top five, and be supported by the annual operating grants from the Allegheny Regional Asset District.

“We are extremely fortunate to have such great cultural institutions in this city, county, and region, and thanks to the USA TODAY Readers’ Choice Awards, we know that many outside of this area agree,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “Just as important as the national honors, are the support that we receive from those who call this community home. Kudos to RAD as well as The Andy Warhol Museum, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, and the Heinz History Center for providing this opportunity for our residents to enjoy each of these world-class institutions for free during August.”

Those looking to utilize tickets during the ‘3 For Free’ month are encouraged to book online at each museum’s website.

The new offer will be in addition to the annual free-admission RAD Days, which will begin in September through the Allegheny Regional Asset District.