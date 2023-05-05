Cedar Point 2023: Park opens with new Wild Mouse roller coaster and Grand Pavilion as part of Boardwalk experience

The Wild Mouse ride vehicles feature free-form spinning action, which changes based on the number of people aboard each car.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio — As Cedar Point opens for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 6, we’re getting a look at the first on-ride video of the park’s new ride -- the Wild Mouse roller coaster.

Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark shared footage of himself riding the new attraction, which you can watch below.

“A nod to the park’s original Wild Mouse coaster, the modern version will provide a ride experience the original couldn’t -- its cars will spin 360 degrees as they navigate the ride’s 1,312 feet of bright orange track,” park officials explain.

It marks Cedar Point's 18th roller coaster.

Fun. Cheesy. Smooth. Not a bad way to spend a Tuesday. In the cold. In the rain. In the CHEESE CAR. 🧀#Wisconsinite #CedarPoint #TheBoardwalkCP pic.twitter.com/cES3rVbM6J — Tony Clark (@TonyClarkCP) May 2, 2023

Here's another on-ride video of the new Wild Mouse:

Wild Mouse POV! We're Wild for WILD MOUSE! 🧀🐭 Members of our CP team braved the cold weather and rain to be the first to ride! We assure you that this ride is FUN, SPINNY and will have you CHEESIN! See YOU Opening Day on Wild Mouse! Posted by Cedar Point on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wild Mouse stands 52 feet tall with six mouse-themed cars and one cheese-themed car. The 70-second experience reaches a top speed of 35 mph.

The attraction's ride vehicles feature free-form spinning action, which changes based on the number of people aboard each car, "providing one-of-a-kind experiences with no two rides being exactly the same,” according to Cedar Point.

Guests must be at least 42” tall to ride the Wild Mouse with a “supervising companion” or 48” tall to ride alone.

MORE CHANGES FOR 2023

The Wild Mouse is just one element of Cedar Point’s reimagined Boardwalk between GateKeeper and WindSeeker, which will debut with a new Grand Pavilion.

Grand Pavilion

"This all-new space takes many cues from Cedar Point’s original Grand Pavilion which opened in 1888 as the park’s premier entertainment venue," park officials noted. "On its main level, Grand Pavilion’s restaurant features hand-crafted culinary items like dry-rubbed pork loin, funnel cake fried shrimp, noodle salad, carved rotisserie sandwiches and more. Two large dining rooms, featuring the ability to convert to an open-air experience, are located on both sides of the building."

On its second level, the Grand Pavilion waterfront bar serves frozen, traditional and signature drinks and cocktails with an adjacent walk-up food service area.

"Inside, the bar has numerous and comfortable spaces to gather and relax, while outdoors, three massive patios provide breathtaking views of the park, The Boardwalk and the very Lake Erie beach that made Cedar Point famous," park officials noted.

Rides along the Boardwalk

Cedar Point demolished the Wicked Twister roller coaster last year in order to make room for the new Boardwalk features.

Other Boardwalk highlights include:

Relocation of two existing rides -- Matterhorn and Scrambler -- from the main Midway to the Boardwalk. Scrambler has been renamed as Atomic Scrambler.

The Tiki Twirl spinning ride has been rebranded as the former park classic known as Calypso.

What about Top Thrill Dragster?

Cedar Point confirmed last September that Top Thrill Dragster was being transformed into "a new and reimagined ride experience."

Construction walls appeared around the attraction toward the end of the 2022 season as crews began working to dismantle some pieces of the track.

Details of the new ride experience have not been released, but Cedar Point has announced the revamped attraction will open in 2024.

"Cedar Point’s legacy of roller coaster innovation continues with a one-of-a-kind addition to the park’s world-renowned ride lineup, coming in 2024," the park says. "Our entire team is hard at work, creating a new formula for thrills. Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new coaster coming to The Roller Coaster Capital of the World. We can’t wait for you to experience it!"

You can watch POV video of the original Top Thrill Dragster experience in the player below: