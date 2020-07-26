x
'Canalligator' mural goes up in Medina

Form Foundation teamed with Tim Meyers to produce its first mural, found in a parking lot between Main Street and Proctor Place.
Credit: WGRZ/Tommy Gallagher
MEDINA, N.Y. — A nonprofit organization is the driving force behind a new "Canalligator" mural that has gone up in near Main Street in Medina.

The mural, which depicts an alligator who holding a Buffalo Bills pennant, runs along the back of several Main Street businesses and is intended to be a selfie spot in Orleans County.

The mural extends onto several buildings, with art also seen on the windows of the higher floors of one building.

Form Foundation describes itself as a nonprofit that's bringing modern public art and cultural experiences to Medina.

