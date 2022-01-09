'Buffalo Unbound': New mural finished in North Buffalo

The mural is called "Buffalo Unbound," and it was created by famed local artist Michael Morgulis 40 years ago.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new mural to check out when you're passing through Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo.

The original name was "Vanishing Buffalo," and it represented the economic struggles the city was going through at the time. Since then, the city has seen a renaissance, which prompted the name change.

The mural is located near the corner of Hertel and Parkside avenues. It's on a building at the southeast corner of the intersection.