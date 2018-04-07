"We're the greatest country in the world. No two ways about it."

80-year-old Ed Krier was in his element this morning. All over his driveway and front lawn is an elaborate display of flags, model trains, signs, military uniforms and signs. There's lots of red, white and blue here.

It's Ed's way of showing his love of country.

“I used to collect flags. All the years I was working, if I had any extra money, I’d collect flags. And my wife says to me one year, 'Why don’t you try displaying these,” he said.

Just like that Ed's annual Independence Day display was born. He has U.S. flags, military service flags, and state flags. There's also a model of the Statue of Liberty. And over the 30 years he's been doing this, his Star-Spangled presentation has grown.

"It used to take me four hours. Now, it takes me three days because the mind is there, but the body don’t want to cooperate,” Ed said.

And this is more than a neighborhood sensation. Krier lives on Nikomis Parkway, which is tucked in between the New York State Thruway to the west and the Walden Galleria Mall to the south. But over the years people have found it and returned to enjoy it.

Among the regular visitors, the U-Crest Fire Company. Before rolling out to take part in the annual Cheektowaga Independence Day Parade, the company fire truck rolled by Ed's place to have a look.

Chief Bryan Chapman said, “A lot of my members served. So, if this what we can do to repay our veterans and support ‘em, then this is what we’ll do until he says he’s not doing it no more.”

Well, next year Ed's collection is on the move. It's headed to his grandson's house in Clarence.

"I mean this is our country. This is America. I love America and for my grandfather it means so much to him. Anything I can do to help him means a lot," Jake Krier said.

But as you might imagine, it's not going to be easy for Ed to part with his labor of love. And Ed plans on overseeing the grandson's set-up next year.

“I’ll be there to help him. We’re gonna make sure it’s good,” Ed said.

