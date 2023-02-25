People flock to Kenan Center for Lock City Circus

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Lock City Circus took place Saturday at the Kenan Center in Lockport, where a crowd gathered for a matinee performance.
The circus had been run by the Lockport Exchange Club for about 60 years as way to raise money for charities. When they stopped a couple of years ago, a group of local businesses stepped up to sponsor it.
"It's the middle of winter, there's not a lot going on, so we tried to bring something that's fun, and it's a circus, and who doesn't love a circus? There's fun activities, comedy, juggling clowns, fire performances, a lot of fun stuff," Lock City Circus organizer Dennis Caswell said.
A lot of the performers in the circus are local residents. This year the money raised will go toward improvements to the Kenan Center.