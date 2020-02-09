NYS Council of the Arts announces art venues cleared to reopen across the state and in WNY

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Council on the Arts announced Wednesday that dozens of venues across the state and here in Western New York have been approved to reopen at limited capacity.

"After showing great resiliency and immense ingenuity since shutting their doors and moving programming online, it’s thrilling to see many of New York’s arts and culture organizations begin to safely reopen and welcome back patrons. The arts play a critical role in all our communities across the state, providing educational, civic, and economic opportunities for millions of New Yorkers. We encourage the public to support the arts in-person, where possible, as we all work together to ensure the health and vitality of these institutions for generations to come," said Executive Director, New York State Council on the Arts Mara Manus in a released statement.