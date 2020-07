The couple recently celebrated their 10th anniversary, and they had the same idea about how to surprise their spouse when the day arrived.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Signs of love were spotted at North Park Theatre in North Buffalo.

The venue a few days ago posted on Instagram that one of their customers named Becker asked them to surprise his wife, Meegan, with a special anniversary message on the marquee.

Well, thankfully the marquee has two sides, because they already had a message scheduled for the same day from Meegan to Becker.