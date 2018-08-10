BUFFALO, N.Y. - Get the old cassette tapes out. Your musical nostalgia is about to get fed in a really big way.

KeyBank Center announced a lineup of 80's and 90's icons coming to Buffalo next year as part of "the Mixtape Tour" headlined by New Kids On the Block. They'll be joined by Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson.

The show is June 21st, 2019 at KeyBank Center, with tickets starting at $29.95 going on sale October 12th at 12pm at tickets.com or by calling 888-223-6000. American Express Card Members will be able to take part in a pre-sale from Tuesday, October 9th through Thursday, October 11th.

