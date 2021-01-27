Nightmare Alley, filmed in Buffalo, set to be released in December 2021

The release date is set for December 3, 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's hard to believe that almost a year ago, Niagara Square was shut down because crews were filming a movie.

The movie Nightmare Alley turned Niagara Square into a 1940s scene last February.

Nightmare Alley is a 1940's-based movie about a corrupt con-man who teams up with a psychiatrist to trick people to give them money.

Bradley Cooper is the star, along with Rooney Mara, and Cate Blanchett.

The film, directed by Guillermo del Toro, paused filming because of the pandemic.

But, it looks like the movie is still a go.

According to the film's Twitter page, it looks like filming officially wrapped up last month..

The architecture of Buffalo is going to play a role. City Hall is expected to be featured. Even the pedestrian signal outside in Niagara Square was removed.