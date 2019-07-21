BUFFALO, N.Y. — A beautiful day was had for day two of the Galbani Italian Heritage Festival in downtown Buffalo.

The festival celebrates Italian heritage with of course food, music, and more. This is the first time in years that the festival has been back in downtown.

"You know, traditionally, this was a street festival, and that's kind of in our blood. So to take it off the street, it was a little bit different," said Peter LoJacono, the Italian Heritage Festival coordinator.

The Italian festival began Saturday and wraps up at 8 p.m. Sunday.

