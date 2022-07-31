Niagara County Fair returning next week

The fair runs Aug. 3-7 and organizers say it has new entertainment, food, 4-H animals and exhibits, local vendors and much more.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Fair season is in full swing right now and there's another one about to begin. The Niagara County Fair kicks off on Wednesday.

The fair runs Aug. 3-7 and organizers say it has new entertainment, food, 4-H animals and exhibits, local vendors and much more.

Admission is $8 a person from Wednesday to Saturday and on Sunday it's $5 a person or $15 a car.

Still on Aug. 7, the carload price will be discounted by $5 if there is a veteran, active military service member, or first responder in the vehicle.

The opening ceremony is Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m. The fairgrounds are on Lake Avenue in Lockport.