New York Beer Project expanding to Southtowns

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — New York Beer Project is expanding. The brewery and restaurant in Lockport announced that a new location is coming to Orchard Park.
They shared an image on Facebook showing a wooded area in the background saying that will be the future site of the "NYBP Brewery and Lodge."
More information is expected to be announced about the Southtowns location in the coming days.
And the New York Beer Project is not the only brewery that has announced an expansion in recent days.
With the 11 year anniversary of Community Beer Works, the brewer announced a new taproom is in the works.
The second location will go in at 976 Elmwood Avenue. The 5,260 square foot space will offer park-friendly entrees and to-go options.
A tentative opening date has been set for fall 2023.