New York Beer Project expanding to Southtowns

The brewery and restaurant posted on Facebook about the expansion.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — New York Beer Project is expanding. The brewery and restaurant in Lockport announced that a new location is coming to Orchard Park.

They shared an image on Facebook showing a wooded area in the background saying that will be the future site of the "NYBP Brewery and Lodge."

More information is expected to be announced about the Southtowns location in the coming days.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! Starting today, April 24th, New York Beer Project will officially begin preparing this beautiful... Posted by New York Beer Project on Monday, April 24, 2023

And the New York Beer Project is not the only brewery that has announced an expansion in recent days.

With the 11 year anniversary of Community Beer Works, the brewer announced a new taproom is in the works.

The second location will go in at 976 Elmwood Avenue. The 5,260 square foot space will offer park-friendly entrees and to-go options.