New Year's Eve Ball Drop welcomes in-person crowd

This year the celebrations will be back open to the public. Many people had to watch from home last year because of COVID-19. Organizers are asking people to wear masks if they aren't vaccinated.

"People come to ball drop from all over the city and all over the region. Many suburbanites people from Canada come in from upstate. Buffalo's ball drop is one of the biggest family friendly New Year's Eve celebrations in the country and we are inviting people not just from Buffalo and Western New York to come down but across the country and internationally at well you'll have a great time," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.