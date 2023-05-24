Renderings unveiled for Aquarium of Niagara expansion

The $5 million Great Lakes 360 project will be a living museum with wildlife from around the area.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara has released new renderings of its upcoming construction project in light of the construction manager being selected.

The $5 million Great Lakes 360 project will be a living museum with wildlife from around the area. The project was announced in December.

The project will renovate the vacant Niagara Gorge Discovery Center, as well as bring in 15 new exhibits. People can expect native turtles, amphibians, insects, and fish.

“We are embarking on something extraordinarily significant for ecotourism in our region thanks to a fortified alliance with New York State Parks,” said Gary Siddall, President & CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to feel the mist coming off the falls, take to the trails to explore unique areas of the Niagara Gorge, then come to Great Lakes 360 and really get to know the animals they may have just encountered outside through hands-on experiences and compelling interpretation.”

“NYS Parks is thrilled to be partnering with the Aquarium of Niagara on this innovative project to reimagine the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center. The Niagara River and the Great Lakes are incredible natural resources unique to our region so to have an opportunity to tell their stories is exciting. We look forward to the opening of this new attraction that will only add to the already dynamic offerings of the Aquarium of Niagara, and the state park as a whole,” said Mark V. Mistretta, Niagara Region Director, New York State Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation.

Turner Construction Company was named as the project manager.