New mural going up at Joe's Deli on Hertel Avenue

Buffalo AKG Art Museum’s Public Art Initiative announced the mural earlier this summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new piece of public art is coming to North Buffalo.

Overnight earlier this week, Bunnie Reiss started to outline the mural going up on Joe's Deli on Hertel Avenue.

And every day the mural is taking shape adding colors and designs.

Albright-Knox is sharing the updates on their Facebook page so you can follow along with the mural's progress.

Reiss' previous work in Buffalo is the "Magic Buffalo" she created in 2017 on a Hertel Avenue building.

“Painting murals is my favorite thing to do,” Reiss says.

She recently moved to Los Angeles after years in the Bay Area.

Buffalo AKG Art Museum’s Public Art Initiative was established in 2013 to enhance the cultural identity in Buffalo. The city joined the partnership in 2014.

Buffalo AKG says the goal of the project is to "create spaces of dialogue where diverse communities have the ability to socially engage with, actively respond to, and cooperatively produce great public art that is capable of empowering individuals, creating stronger neighborhoods, and establishing Western New York as a critical cultural center."

And don't forget we have an entire guide to public art in Buffalo and across Western New York. We have over 270 locations where you can enjoy public art from your car, the street and sidewalk.