National Comedy Center opens exhibit honoring Carolines on Broadway

The new exhibit opened Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The National Comedy Center in Jamestown is honoring an iconic New York City comedy club with a new exhibit.

Carolines on Broadway and the founder Caroline Hirsch are being honored with a new public exhibit. Hirsch was at the comedy center on Tuesday for the ribbon cutting.

The iconic Times Square venue showcased many stand-up comedians during its time, including Jerry Seinfeld, Robin Williams, Chris Rock, Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, Jay Leno, Michael Che, Sandra Bernhard, Billy Crystal, Amy Schumer, Tracy Morgan, Norm Macdonald, Kevin Hart, Iliza Shlesinger, Bill Burr, Rosie O’Donnell, to name a few.

The club was open for more than 40 years before announcing last year that it would not be renewing its lease. The last block of shows took place on Dec. 31, 2022.

“The most widely known comedy in our cultural consciousness was often first honed at Carolines; going on to become the specials and albums enjoyed by millions. Hirsch operated her club in pursuit of great art, and comedy is better for it. We’re honored to showcase this legacy at the National Comedy Center,” said the museum’s Executive Director, Journey Gunderson.

“We are so proud to have provided a platform for such incredible talent — who has brought laughter to New Yorkers and audiences from around the world here in Times Square,” Caroline Hirsch said.

“While our brand will continue to expand in new ways in the coming years, we’re thrilled that the Carolines on Broadway story will be preserved and celebrated at the National Comedy Center for generations to come.”