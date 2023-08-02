New Buffalo AKG building officially opens to the public Thursday

The Albright Bridge and a new underground parking garage will also open on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a busy opening preview weekend, the new Buffalo AKG building will officially open to the public starting Thursday.

The art museum announced earlier this week that the new Jeffrey E. Gundlach Building will officially open to the public following an opening weekend in June that 11,028 people took advantage of free admission.

The new building will be open from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

UB's Research Institute did a study projecting around 200,000 people would visit the new museum each year.

When planning your visit, know that it's made up of four main indoor areas, and includes more than 50-thousand square feet of exhibition space.