NBC airing 3-night true crime docuseries from 'Dateline' producers

"The Widower" will air Feb. 18, 19 and 21 on WTHR.

LAS VEGAS — "The crime you've never heard of. The case you'll never forget."

The producers of "Dateline NBC" are sharing a three-part docuseries into a decade-long investigation.

"The Widower" looks into Thomas Randolph, a Las Vegas man who is accused of killing his wife, Sharon.

The trailer reveals Randolph has been married six times — and four of those wives are dead.

"Do you want the names of my fiancés too?" Randolph asked the interviewer in the trailer.

The docuseries features hundreds of hours of exclusive footage, with interviews from Randolph, his surviving ex-wives, family members of the alleged victims, prosecutors and defense team, and his would-be accomplices.

"The Widower" will air on NBC stations in three parts: