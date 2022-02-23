NBC renews 'The Blacklist' for 10th season

The crime drama's ninth season airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on WGRZ Channel 2.

INDIANAPOLIS — Raymond "Red" Reddington isn't done catching worldwide criminals.

"The Blacklist" has been renewed for a 10th season, NBC announced Tuesday.

The crime drama, currently airing its ninth season on Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET, follows Reddington (three-time Emmy winner James Spader), who turns himself in to the FBI after 20 years on the run and says he can help capture the most dangerous criminals in the world from a list he has compiled over the years, in exchange for immunity.

Spader was nominated for Best Actor — Television Series Drama at the Golden Globes in 2014 and 2015 for his performance in the show.

The current season of "The Blacklist" also stars Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix.

"The Blacklist" is produced by Davis Entertainment, in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television.