National Night Out happening Tuesday across Western New York

The nationwide crime and drug prevention event returns for its 39th year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighborhoods and municipalities across Western New York are holding community events for National Night Out on Tuesday.

“National Night Out is a time to celebrate the partnership between the Buffalo Police Department and all of the members of the community who help to make us safer and stronger," Mayor Byron Brown said.

"While we’ve had our share of recent challenges, including the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson that claimed the lives of 10 precious people and wounded three others, National Night Out is a time to recognize the many good things that are happening, too, and a reminder that we still have a lot to do to fight crime and keep safe. Let’s continue to work together, and when we return next year and the year after that, let’s celebrate that we’ve come even farther, together.”

Many neighborhoods in Buffalo have planned out events taking place over dinner time. Brown will be attending various events throughout the city Tuesday from 7 - 10 p.m.

Brown and other city officials will distribute fliers on public safety and anti-crime initiatives. The city will also be hosting giveaways for children's toys including bike helmets, Child ID Kits, Junior Police Badges, and National Night Out coloring books about city departments and services.

“National Night Out 2022 will be a special evening for the Buffalo community as we come together to support one another in a continued effort to make our neighborhoods even safer, more caring places to live. The Buffalo Police Department works very hard every day to build positive relationships with our neighbors, and while we have more to do, I look forward to celebrating our progress on National Night Out,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

Some of the events in Buffalo include:

Allentown, 6-8 p.m. at Symphony Circle by Pennsylvania St., in front of Kleinhans Music Hall

Pop Up Skate National Night Out, 6-9 p.m. at Buffalo Outer Harbor

1833 Clinton St., 6-8 p.m.

Believe in Black Rock cookout, 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the corner of Hamilton St. and Dearborn Street

King Urban Life Center National Night Out, 4:30-7 p.m.

The goal of National Night Out events is to increase awareness of crime and drug prevention, generate support of local anti-crime efforts, strengthen sense of community, and to send messages to criminals to let them know neighborhoods are "organizing and fighting back."