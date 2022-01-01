National Comedy Center pays tribute to Betty White

The Comedy Center says to stay tuned to its social media pages for upcoming events to honor the legendary comedian, who was set to turn 100 years old on Jan. 17.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Over the coming days, we'll likely see many tributes for Betty White, who died on Friday. She was 99.

One place to pay tribute is at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, where the museum is dedicated to honoring artists, writers and, of course, figures such as Betty White.

There are exhibits already at the center that recognize her contributions to the world of comedy.

"When we talk about comedy on television, we include a lot of great work from 'The Golden Girls and 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show,' " Journey Gunderson, the executive director of the National Comedy Center, told 2 On Your Side on Friday.

"And on an archival front, from an artifact standpoint, we also have the original pilot script to 'The Golden Girls' and production used pieces from the show. And really, it's fair to say Betty White's legacy was unmatched."

The Comedy Center says stay tuned to its social media pages for upcoming events to honor the legendary comedian, who was set to turn 100 years old on Jan. 17.

White’s two most famous roles were on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s and “The Golden Girls” between 1985 and 1992. She continued acting into her late 90s.

The role of Rose was supposed to initially go to Rue McClanahan while White was cast as Blanche Devereaux – a character similar to the one she played as Nivens. But the show’s director, Jay Sandrich, asked them to read each other’s parts. Both actresses welcomed the change.