Names of artists in the Hertel Alley Mural Fest announced

The 2023 Hertel Alley Mural Fest will take place on June 10 and 11.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Public art fans get ready. The line-up for the new mural festival on Hertel Alley has been announced.

The new Hertel Alley Mural Festival is bringing 25 artists for a live mural creation weekend. These artist were selected from an application pool of almost 100.

The artist participating are:

XIII

Red Wizard

Danger Benzin

Tim Cornelius

Danielle Saeva

Jay Hawkins

Scar Markham

The Left Handed Bandit

Mark Zastrow

Chuck Tingley

Haley Spadlin

Savion Mingo

Saira Siddiqui

Bree Gilliam

Princessa

Edreys Wajed

Markenzy Cesar

Teouria Morris “Sakygrinu”

Courtney Haeick

Studio West Ferry (Keshanta Cleveland)

Sabrina Parsons

The Solo Roths

Jordan Weaver

Julia Bottoms

Justin Suarez

The artists will paint live during the festival, which takes place from June 10 to 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The murals will be behind businesses from 1225 and 1301 Hertel Avenue.

The focus will be on live mural making, but there will also be music and other art.

“The Hertel Alley Mural Festival will showcase a diverse group of artists and add more public art to Hertel Avenue!” said Councilmember Feroleto.

“As a North Buffalo native, it’s an honor to have an art piece in the heart of the place I grew up. I’m looking forward to showing the process of mural making alongside other artists for the community to experience!” said participating artist Danielle Saeva. “

I’m beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in this year’s Hertel Alley Mural Fest for the first time!” said artist Keshanta Cleveland. “To me, community art is a great way to tell a story visually and the way in which it allows viewers the opportunity to interact and engage with art created by local artists, both new and experienced, is always inspiring.”