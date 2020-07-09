WYRK's Clay and Company nominated for CMA Award

The country music morning show "Clay and Company" on 106.5 WYRK has been nominated for a County Music Association Award.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local radio morning program is getting some national recognition.

The morning broadcast has been nominated for CMA Broadcast Personality of the Year - Medium Market.

The rest of the nominees are below:

“Brent Michaels” – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

“Clay & Company” (Clay Moden, Rob Banks and Val Townsend) – WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

“Kenn McCloud” – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

“Scott and Sarah in the Morning” (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) – WQMX, Akron, Ohio

“Steve & Gina In The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

The 54th Annual CMA Awards will take place on November 11 from Nashville, Tennessee. This year's hosts have not been announced yet, previously the show was hosted by country music superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood since 2008 (except in 2019 the awards were hosted by Underwood alongside, country legends Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire).

Both Underwood and Paisley said they have decided not to continue hosting the show.