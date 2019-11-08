BUFFALO, N.Y. — An evening of music along Buffalo's waterfront celebrated the 50th anniversary of Woodstock on Saturday night.

While the official anniversary event in Woodstock never came to be, that didn't stop an all-star cast of 35 local musicians from putting on a show.

"Woodstock, besides the great music, was about peace, and love, and music, and the human race sticking together," said Robert McLennan, a member of the Buffalo Music Coalition.

"And we could use that now, more than ever. And so that's what we're doing here, it's a day of peace, love, and music along the Buffalo River."

The Western New York Woodstock featured songs from Woodstock favorites such as Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Santana, Janis Joplin and more.

